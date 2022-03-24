Overview

Dr. Karen Lin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Neurology Center Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.