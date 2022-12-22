See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Karen Lo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karen Lo, MD

Dr. Karen Lo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Lo works at The Plastic Surgery Clinic in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Clinic
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5150, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Karen Lo is a wonderful surgeon. She explained the surgery, risk and benefits and recovery. She was patient and kind. The surgery went well. Recovery had a few bumps and she was always available as was her nurse Sandra. Now 3 months out and I have healed beautifully and functioning well. I thank her and highly recommend her. Thanks Dr. Lo.
    Dana R. — Dec 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Karen Lo, MD
    About Dr. Karen Lo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780857052
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of California, Davis
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

