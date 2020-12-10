Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parviainen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Parviainen, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Parviainen works at
Savannah River Dermatology LLC575 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 691-7079
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I really like Dr Parvianen. Only complaint is how rushed I feel in her appointments. Hard to ask questions when your appointments often last less than 10 minutes. Otherwise I feel she's very good.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023042124
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Parviainen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parviainen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parviainen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parviainen has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Hair Loss and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parviainen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parviainen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parviainen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parviainen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parviainen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.