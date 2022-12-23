Dr. Karen Sopko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sopko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Sopko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Sopko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Westside Office2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 102, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 841-1000
Southwest Medical Associates LLC6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 841-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a check-up visit to see Dr Sopko, a Cardiologist at the New Mexico Heat Institute. She did an ECG and look over a recent CT Scan. She then listened to my heart and we discussed the findings. I found her to be a good listener to my symptoms and easy to communicate with.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063551075
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Sopko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sopko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sopko has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sopko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sopko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sopko.
