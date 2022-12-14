Dr. Karen Steffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Steffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Steffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Steffer works at
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steffer & her staff are 100% professional, friendly, and knowledgeable. Colonoscopy was easy peasy.
About Dr. Karen Steffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Steffer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steffer works at
Dr. Steffer has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffer.
