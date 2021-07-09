Overview of Dr. Karen Y Trent-Mims, MD

Dr. Karen Y Trent-Mims, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Trent-Mims works at Potomac Physicians P A Security in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.