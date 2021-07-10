Overview

Dr. Karen Weiss-Schorr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Weiss-Schorr works at East Atlanta Gastroenterology in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.