Dr. Karen Zemanick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Zemanick, MD
Dr. Karen Zemanick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan Insts. Behavioral Med
Dr. Zemanick's Office Locations
1
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
2
Thresholds4101 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 572-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience with Dr. Zemanick. She is well informed about medications and helped find one that worked well for me.
About Dr. Karen Zemanick, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1881733624
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Insts. Behavioral Med
- Ucla-Neuropsych Insts
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemanick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zemanick accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemanick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemanick. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemanick.
