Overview of Dr. Karim Karim, MD

Dr. Karim Karim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Karim works at Geriatrics - Hackensack - Center for Healthy Senior Living in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.