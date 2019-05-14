Overview of Dr. Karim Samara, MD

Dr. Karim Samara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Samara works at Atlantic Eye Institute in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.