Overview

Dr. Karim Trad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with Case West Res University Affil Hospital



Dr. Trad works at Reston Surgical Associates of MedStar Health in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.