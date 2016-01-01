Dr. Karin Giordano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Giordano, MD
Overview of Dr. Karin Giordano, MD
Dr. Karin Giordano, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Airy, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Giordano's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mount Airy1908 Caudle Dr Ste 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Directions (336) 571-7365
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karin Giordano, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Grad Sch Med Mayo Clin|Mayo Grad Sch Med-Mayo Clin
- Mayo Clin
- Dartmouth Med Sch
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Northern Regional Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giordano accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giordano has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giordano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.
