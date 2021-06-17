Overview

Dr. Karin Satra, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Satra works at Dermatology in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.