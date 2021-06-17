Dr. Karin Satra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karin Satra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karin Satra, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Satra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology400 State Rt 17, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satra?
Dr. Satra is extremely thorough and patient. I find her very calming and professional. She came highly recommended by nurses and friends and now I know why. There was some wait time but, you can tell that is because she is truly taking time with her patients.
About Dr. Karin Satra, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1619072303
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;S
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satra works at
Dr. Satra has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Satra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.