Dr. Karl Bilimoria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karl Bilimoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bilimoria works at
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bilimoria saved my life. I had a large melon sized sarcoma on my right side under my rib cage. Dr. Bilimoria removed it and I just passed my first scan with flying colors. I was told I may lose a kidney and part of my colon during surgery. I awoke with body intact. A very humble thank you to Dr. Bilimoria, and the operating staff. It takes a village!! Also a continued thank you to the office staff especially Danielle!
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427186774
- University of Texas-M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
