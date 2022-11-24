Overview of Dr. Karl Siebert, MD

Dr. Karl Siebert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med



Dr. Siebert works at Verdier Eye Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Hypotony of Eye and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.