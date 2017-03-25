Overview of Dr. Karl Zuzarte, MD

Dr. Karl Zuzarte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Government Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Zuzarte works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.