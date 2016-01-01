Dr. Karlyn Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karlyn Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karlyn Martin, MD
Dr. Karlyn Martin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
NMG Hematology Oncology Associates676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Prentice 5-2261250 E Superior St # 5-2261, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karlyn Martin, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992938708
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
