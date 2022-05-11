See All Hand Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Karston Carr, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.8 (62)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karston Carr, DO

Dr. Karston Carr, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Carr works at Banner Orthopedic/GNS Specs in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr. Carr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Health Clinic - N Higley Rd Ste 206
    1920 N Higley Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 543-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 11, 2022
    It is my pleasure to write a positive review for Dr. Karston Carr. I had a case of trigger finger that was very sore and problematic and Dr. Carr suggested that he do surgery. He went on to explain what the procedure would be and what he would do. After listening to him I was convinced that was the route to go. He exuded confidence which gave me confidence in him. He also suggested that I could do my own rehab exercises at home, which meant no further expense nor would I have to see him again. I was glad that he offered me the chance to take ownership in my own rehabilitation which gave me further confidence in him. I am seven weeks out of surgery, doing my exercises daily and getting better every day. I would recommend Dr. Carr very highly, especially for trigger finger surgery. You will receive quality care.
    Ron Scott — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Karston Carr, DO

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    16 years of experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1144486937
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    York Hospital
    Residency
    Memorial Hospital Of York, Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Brigham Young University
