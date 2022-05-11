Dr. Karston Carr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karston Carr, DO
Overview of Dr. Karston Carr, DO
Dr. Karston Carr, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Health Clinic - N Higley Rd Ste 2061920 N Higley Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation

Ratings & Reviews
It is my pleasure to write a positive review for Dr. Karston Carr. I had a case of trigger finger that was very sore and problematic and Dr. Carr suggested that he do surgery. He went on to explain what the procedure would be and what he would do. After listening to him I was convinced that was the route to go. He exuded confidence which gave me confidence in him. He also suggested that I could do my own rehab exercises at home, which meant no further expense nor would I have to see him again. I was glad that he offered me the chance to take ownership in my own rehabilitation which gave me further confidence in him. I am seven weeks out of surgery, doing my exercises daily and getting better every day. I would recommend Dr. Carr very highly, especially for trigger finger surgery. You will receive quality care.
About Dr. Karston Carr, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1144486937
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of York, Pennsylvania
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Brigham Young University
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.

Conditions treated: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more.
Languages: Portuguese and Spanish.
62 patient reviews. Overall rating: 4.8.
