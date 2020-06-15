Dr. Karthika Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthika Rajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karthika Rajan, MD
Dr. Karthika Rajan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orient, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Berger Hospital and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations
-
1
Pickaway Health Services Dba Ohiohealth Physicians Group Berger Health Partners9085 Southern St Ste 200A, Orient, OH 43146 Directions (740) 420-8581
-
2
Elite. Foot and Ankle LLC6024 Hoover Rd Ste F, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (740) 420-8581Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Berger Hospital
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajan?
I had my first Telehealth visit with Dr. Rajan last week. I found her to be very friendly, informative and detail-oriented. She was caring and considerate. I look forward to continuing my health care with her.
About Dr. Karthika Rajan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457450595
Education & Certifications
- Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.