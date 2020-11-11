Overview of Dr. Karyn Eilber, MD

Dr. Karyn Eilber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.



Dr. Eilber works at Cedars Sinai Medical Group - Urology in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.