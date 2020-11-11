Dr. Eilber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karyn Eilber, MD
Overview of Dr. Karyn Eilber, MD
Dr. Karyn Eilber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Dr. Eilber works at
Dr. Eilber's Office Locations
Cedars-sinai Urology - La Cienega99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste M102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-2992
Marina Del Rey Hospital4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 823-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Came highly recommended. Lived up to formidable expectations. Brilliant surgical tactician. Stellar bedside manner. Kind, warmhearted & gentle. Handled my litany of questions spending time addressing each & every concern. Office staff competent & efficient. Five star rating. Look no further.
About Dr. Karyn Eilber, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1336181965
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
