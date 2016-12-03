Overview

Dr. Karyn Watters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Watters works at Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.