Dr. Karyn Watters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karyn Watters, MD
Overview
Dr. Karyn Watters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Watters works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie4420 Dixie Hwy Ste 116, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 449-6444
-
2
Norton Immediate Care Center - Middletown12903 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243 Directions (502) 244-5827
-
3
Norton Healthcare4801 Olympia Park Plz Ste 3000, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 272-5033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watters?
She's practically a walking encyclopedia of medicine. She seems to know more than the average doctor and take more factors into account. She's also very nice and considerate.
About Dr. Karyn Watters, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992760458
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watters accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watters works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Watters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.