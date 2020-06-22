Overview

Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Amirdelfan works at IPM Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.