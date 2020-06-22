See All Family Doctors in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD

Family Medicine
2.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Amirdelfan works at IPM Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Pain Management
    450 N Wiget Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 691-9806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 22, 2020
    I have only had wonderful care and treatment from Dr. Amirdelfan, his staff, Physical therapists and PA. My injections always go smoothly and I feel he is very honest and upfront with me about care and how best to combat my pain.
    Kimberly Johnson — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Faroese
    NPI Number
    • 1033113642
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John P Smith Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kasra Amirdelfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirdelfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amirdelfan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amirdelfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amirdelfan works at IPM Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amirdelfan’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirdelfan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirdelfan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amirdelfan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amirdelfan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

