Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Adhami works at Shapiro Clinic in Boston, MA with other offices in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3753
  2. 2
    Skinpros LLC
    1287 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 272-2724
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2022
    A biopsy at my dermatologist determined I needed a procedure to remove basil cell on my cheek. Dr. Adhami and Lila (RN) were very positive and confident and did a wonderful job managing the surgery and aftercare. I have to look closely to find the scar! I would highly recommend them.
    Maureen — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679867766
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katayun Adhami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adhami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adhami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adhami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adhami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

