Overview of Dr. Katharine Yao, MD

Dr. Katharine Yao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Yao works at Northshore University Health Syetem in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.