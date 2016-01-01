Dr. Katherine Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Ayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Ayers, MD is a Dermatologist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus.
Dr. Ayers works at
Locations
South Shore Skin Center LLC1 Scobee Cir Ste 3, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-0711
- 2 75 Washington St Ste 200, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-6495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Ayers, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers works at
Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
