Overview of Dr. Katherine Burns, MD

Dr. Katherine Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Burns works at SOUND PHYSICIANS - CRITICAL CARE in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.