Dr. Katherine Chubinskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Chubinskaya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vancouver, WA.
They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2312 NE 129th St Ste 120, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 546-8900
-
2
PeaceHealth Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic8716 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-2500
-
3
Southwest Washington Medical Center400 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 256-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Chubinskaya twice so far and she is always kind and concerned. She answers all my questions and is a very knowledgeable and great doctor. Her other staff are so kind and helpful, especially Kate. Thank you for helping me get well and improve my health.
About Dr. Katherine Chubinskaya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1346433166
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
