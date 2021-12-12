Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Johnson, DO
Dr. Katherine Johnson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 774-7035
Together Womens Health Medical Group PC29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 415-6200
- 3 1701 South Blvd E Ste 20, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 997-5805
Spectrum Health Medical Group4249 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 774-7035
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Johnson provided me with exceptional care when I delivered my baby in November 2021. She helped me through the delivery process with such care and consideration. It was my first time meeting Dr. Johnson so I was skeptical at first as any new mother would be. I couldn’t have asked for a better delivery or a better care. I would recommend her to anybody looking for an OB. Thank you again Dr. Johnson for delivering my beautiful baby girl. You are a phenomenal!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Johnson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.