Dr. Katherine Machado, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Katherine Machado, DPM8785 SW 165th Ave Ste 110, Miami, FL 33193 Directions (305) 385-9494Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Simply Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Machado is a wonderful, warm and caring doctor! She takes her time with her patients and explains everything to you. It is refreshing to see that there are still doctors like her in Miami. Her office staff and Assistant, are equally wonderful!
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275950511
- South Miami Hospital
- Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Miami, Graduate School
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Machado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machado speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.
