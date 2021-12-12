See All Podiatrists in Miami, FL
Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Katherine Machado, DPM

Dr. Katherine Machado, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Machado works at Katherine Machado, DPM in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Machado's Office Locations

    Katherine Machado, DPM
    8785 SW 165th Ave Ste 110, Miami, FL 33193 (305) 385-9494
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care
Diabetic Foot Care
Fracture Care
Laser Nail Treatment
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2021
    Dr. Machado is a wonderful, warm and caring doctor! She takes her time with her patients and explains everything to you. It is refreshing to see that there are still doctors like her in Miami. Her office staff and Assistant, are equally wonderful!
    Regla Kram — Dec 12, 2021
    About Dr. Katherine Machado, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275950511
    Education & Certifications

    • South Miami Hospital
    • Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine
    • University Of Miami, Graduate School
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Machado, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Machado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Machado works at Katherine Machado, DPM in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Machado's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

