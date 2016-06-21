Dr. Katherine Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Morgan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory Univ and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Dr. Morgan is kind and has excellent bedside manner. She is extremely knowledgeable and explained my procedure so that I fully understood it and answered all of my questions. I didn't feel rushed during my appointment. The medical staff that work with her are amazing as well. I have a GI doctor where I live but due to the severity of my case I was referred to Dr. Morgan and continue to drive 4 hours to see her for my follow ups. I wouldn't consider anyone else for my GI Doctor.
About Dr. Katherine Morgan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760596241
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory Univ
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morgan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Excision of Stomach Tumor, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.