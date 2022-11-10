Dr. Katherine Prather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Prather, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Prather, MD
Dr. Katherine Prather, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Prather works at
Dr. Prather's Office Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prather is exceptional. She delivers difficult information in a loving way and validates all emotions. This provider went above and beyond to ensure I got the best care during a miscarriage event. She reviewed labs, ensured my surgery dates were rescheduled to make room for mental health, and she consulted other peers when needed. She is the embodiment of human kindness and VMFH system is beyond lucky to have her.
About Dr. Katherine Prather, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
