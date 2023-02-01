Dr. Katherine Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katherine Wang, MD
Dr. Katherine Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-4175Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are careing, and very professional.she and her staff are the GREATEST!!
About Dr. Katherine Wang, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1669494134
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Brackenridge Hospital
- Huashan Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wang has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.