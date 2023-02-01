Overview of Dr. Katherine Wang, MD

Dr. Katherine Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center



Dr. Wang works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.