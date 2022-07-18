Overview of Dr. Kathleen Benson, MD

Dr. Kathleen Benson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Benson works at Academic Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, PC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Pericardial Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.