Dr. Flint has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Flint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Flint, MD
Dr. Kathleen Flint, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Flint's Office Locations
Columbia Arthritis Center PA1711 SAINT JULIAN PL, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 779-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care doctor referred me because he was having trouble pinning down a diagnosis for some vein inflammation and arthritis issues. It took forever to schedule an appointment (common in the Columbia area), but definitely worth the wait. Office staff was very careful about the coronavirus and I was treated professionally. Dr. Flint provided a really thorough exam. She spent more time with me than, possibly any doctor I have ever visited. I would highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Kathleen Flint, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962490771
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flint accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flint has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flint on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Flint. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.