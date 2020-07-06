Overview

Dr. Kathleen Hannon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Hannon works at Preferred Medical Group in Madison Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.