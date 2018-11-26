See All Urologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD

Urology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD

Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kobashi works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kobashi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Methodist Urology Associates
    6560 Fannin St Fl ST944, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Polyuria

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 26, 2018
    I had two surgeries with Dr. Kathleen Kobashi. The first one was in April 2014 and the second one in Oct. 2018. Both surgeries fixed my urologic problems In addition, Dr. Kobashi's bedside manner and her supporting staff are both excellent.
    Ming Cherng in Renton — Nov 26, 2018
    About Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1528160132
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kobashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kobashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kobashi has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

