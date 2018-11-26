Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kobashi works at
Dr. Kobashi's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Fl ST944, Houston, TX 77030 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobashi?
I had two surgeries with Dr. Kathleen Kobashi. The first one was in April 2014 and the second one in Oct. 2018. Both surgeries fixed my urologic problems In addition, Dr. Kobashi's bedside manner and her supporting staff are both excellent.
About Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528160132
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kobashi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kobashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobashi works at
Dr. Kobashi has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobashi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobashi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobashi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.