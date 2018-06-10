Dr. Kroessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Kroessler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Kroessler, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kroessler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kroessler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kroessler's Office Locations
-
1
Kathleen K. Kroessler Md; Neurology & Acupuncture Inc. PC407 East Ave Ste 110, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 305-3322
-
2
Neurology Partners PC76 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 431-2026
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kroessler?
After nine months of headaches caused by a brain injury, the acupunture treatment from Dr. Kroessler is what changed my condition. And though I've still got a little way to go, I'm finally able to think and process again. And, I hate needles, so you know it had to work if I would put up with it.
About Dr. Kathleen Kroessler, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1720005481
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroessler works at
Dr. Kroessler has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kroessler speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroessler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.