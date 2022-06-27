Overview of Dr. Kathleen Lambert, MD

Dr. Kathleen Lambert, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Lambert works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Conyers, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.