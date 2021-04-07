Dr. Kathleen Laveaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laveaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Laveaux, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Georgia Cancer Specialists698 Duluth Hwy Ste 201, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 822-0788
Northside Hospital Inc - Gcsjohns Creek6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 300, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 623-8965
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is friendly, caring and intelligent. She is very thorough and diagnosed other issues and sent me the proper specialists for non cancer related problems.
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Laveaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laveaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laveaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Laveaux has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laveaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Laveaux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laveaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laveaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laveaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.