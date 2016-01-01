Overview of Dr. Kathleen Menerey, MD

Dr. Kathleen Menerey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Menerey works at Michigan Medicine Rheumatology in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Monroe, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.