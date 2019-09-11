Overview of Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD

Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Mulligan works at Greewich Village OBGYN in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.