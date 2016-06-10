Overview of Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff, DPM

Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Neuhoff works at Family Foot Care Clinic in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.