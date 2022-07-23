Dr. Kathleen O'Connell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen O'Connell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
John J Distazio D.p.m.p.c.640 RODI RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 461-1108
- 2 733 Washington RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 Directions (412) 561-7828
Stephen J. Kruljac Dpm PC495 E Waterfront Dr Ste 230, Homestead, PA 15120 Directions (412) 461-1108
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I was totally impressed with Dr. O'Connell, and the entire practice. Dr. O'Connell was very professional at all times, and treated me in a very professional, & patient manner. She listened to all my questions and concerns and answered all of them. She treated me with the utmost respect. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Kathleen O'Connell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972582476
Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.