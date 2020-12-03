Dr. Kathleen Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5050Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Camelback Women's Health - Biltmore4530 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 468-3912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give 10 stars I would! Dr. Schwartz is the best doctor I have ever had. She is extremely experienced, communicative, proactive, supportive, kind, patient, empathetic. She remembers the details, you don't feel like a number you feel like family. She is professional with staff and nurses. I truly can't say enough wonderful things about her. I am truly so fortunate to be her patient.
About Dr. Kathleen Schwartz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- Anatomic Pathology
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.