Overview of Dr. Kathryn Drinkard, MD

Dr. Kathryn Drinkard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Drinkard works at Brown & Toland Health in Berkeley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.