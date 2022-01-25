See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD

Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They completed their residency with Med College Of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Hoch works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills
    4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3076
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Boulder Medical Center - Longmont
    1551 Professional Ln Unit 270, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-4710
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2022
    I went to Dr. Hoch for the first time after my Gynecologist had retired. She made me feel at ease, and is really friendly, seems very knowledgeable, and her office staff was also very friendly. This was the first week in her new office, and they seemed to be on top of everything.
    kgonderi — Jan 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD
    About Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639268642
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoch has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

