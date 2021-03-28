Overview

Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD is a Dermatologist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lane works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.