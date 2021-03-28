Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD is a Dermatologist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic on University101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-1248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Shoal Creek8380 N Tullis Ave, Kansas City, MO 64158 Directions (816) 524-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes absolutely very nice very caring and very good doctor
About Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154639508
Education & Certifications
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lane works at
