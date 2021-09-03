Dr. Gromer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD
Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and Northfield Hospital.
Dr. Gromer's Office Locations
Minnesota Lung Center / Minnesota Sleep Institute920 E 28th St Ste 700, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (952) 567-7400
Burnsville Office - Oakridge Professional Building East675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 130, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 567-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- Northfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gromer has always been professional and concerned for my lung problems helping me control them. She is proactive in helping with difficulties and listens to my concerns. I have seen Dr. Gromer for many years now and she has helped me a lot.
About Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336166149
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gromer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gromer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gromer works at
Dr. Gromer has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gromer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gromer speaks French.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Gromer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gromer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gromer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gromer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.