Dr. Kathy Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kathy Miller, MD
Dr. Kathy Miller, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
IU Health Simon Cancer Center1030 W Michigan St # C5226, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0920
-
2
IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center11645 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller has taken care of my dad for the past three years with his breast cancer. She and her staff have been amazing with him.
About Dr. Kathy Miller, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1649236043
Education & Certifications
- IN U
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.