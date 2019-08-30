Dr. Kathy Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Kathy Yu, MD
Dr. Kathy Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Durham, NC. They completed their residency with UNC Hosps
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
North Carolina Eye Ear Nose Throat - North Durham4102 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 595-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NORTH CAROLINA EYE EAR NOSE & THROAT- Chapel Hill1838 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-7278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to visit Dr. Yu and she was amazing. Very friendly and helpful. She went above and beyond what I have experienced from other doctors in the past. She was very knowledgeable and explained many options to help with my treatment. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kathy Yu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Cantonese
- 1568414217
Education & Certifications
- UNC Hosps
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Cantonese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
